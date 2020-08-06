DMR Adventures hosting MegaCamp with Broadway stars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR)-Students in Charlottesville and around the world are about to put on their dancing shoes and learn from some big names in Broadway.
DMR Adventures says it is getting stars from Mean Girls the Musical, SpongeBob the Musical, and more to take to the virtual stage and teach students everything from dance moves to miming.
Students will also learn from a famous University of Virginia alum.
“We’re also really excited to have Charlottesville’s own Emily Swallow who went to UV. She stars in the Mandalorian, The Mentalist, just to name a few, and she’s also been on Broadway,” Melissa Charles said.
There are scholarships available and a sliding range of pricing so all families can access the adventures.
You can find a link to register here.
