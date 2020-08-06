Charlottesville City Public Schools detail virtual plans for special education, preschool, more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Schools’ plans for preschool, special education, English learners, and nutrition are coming into focus.
The school board heard Thursday evening about how staff plan to support students, including 643 enrolled in special education. Some will receive special phone calls and individual materials. Those who need it will get face-to-face, one-on-one instruction.
Virtual learning is still the focus, even for preschoolers. They will have virtual learning for a few hours each day, with time blocked out for free play and family time.
More details about that plans were presented during the meeting. That presentation is available here.
