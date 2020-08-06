Albemarle County to remove “At Ready” confederate statue following public hearing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors tonight passed a resolution to remove the At Ready statue, cannons, and stack of cannonballs located in front of the historic courthouse at Court Square.”It is with pride that the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors takes action to remove the At Ready statue. We know that taking this action is not some end point. We have a lot of work to do and that work is in our policy work, in affordable housing, in our schools – we know we have a long way to go. I’m looking forward to getting to that work”, shared Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.Albemarle County is one of the first localities in Virginia to take action under the enabling authority provided under an amendment to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812 that authorizes localities to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover war monuments and memorials in their community.According to state code, the Board of Supervisors must now offer for a period of 30 days the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. On September 6, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable, the Memorials will be removed from Court Square and safely stored until the Board exercises its sole authority to determine their final disposition.Any statement of interest in the Memorials from a museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield must be: