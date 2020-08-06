Albemarle County to remove “At Ready” confederate statue following public hearing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors got some insight Thursday night on what the public wanted to see done with a confederate statue outside its courthouse in downtown Charlottesville.
“At Ready” features a confederate soldier, which is flanked by canons and canon balls.
At the conclusion of the hearing, supervisors voted to remove the statue.
This is a developing story. This story will be updated.
Albemarle County Release August 6, 2020
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Votes to Remove At Ready, Cannons, and Cannonballs at Court Square
Albemarle County is one of the first locality in Virginia to take action under amended State Code
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors tonight passed a resolution to remove the At Ready statue, cannons, and stack of cannonballs located in front of the historic courthouse at Court Square.”It is with pride that the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors takes action to remove the At Ready statue. We know that taking this action is not some end point. We have a lot of work to do and that work is in our policy work, in affordable housing, in our schools – we know we have a long way to go. I’m looking forward to getting to that work”, shared Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.Albemarle County is one of the first localities in Virginia to take action under the enabling authority provided under an amendment to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812 that authorizes localities to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover war monuments and memorials in their community.According to state code, the Board of Supervisors must now offer for a period of 30 days the monument or memorial for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield. On September 6, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable, the Memorials will be removed from Court Square and safely stored until the Board exercises its sole authority to determine their final disposition.Any statement of interest in the Memorials from a museum, historical society, government, or military battlefield must be:
- Received by the County by not later than September 5, 2020 if sent by email to clerk@albemarle.org;
- Postmarked by not later than September 5, 2020 if sent through the United States Postal Service to the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22902; or
- Received in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, Virginia by the first County business day after September 5, 2020 if hand-delivered or sent by any private parcel service
