Albemarle County launches ambassador program for COVID-19 ordinance education

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is launching an ambassador program to educate people and businesses about its COVID-19 ordinance.
Ambassadors will visit businesses across the county, offer signage about cloth face coverings, and see how businesses are working with customers to observe all parts of the ordinance. The ordinance requires masks in public, restricts the number of people at restaurants, breweries and other establishments to 50%, and limits gathering to 50 people.
Ambassadors will not have enforcement authority. You’ll see them wearing blue polo shirts and masks with the county seal on them.
Albemarle County Release August 6, 2020
Albemarle County Launches COVID-19 Safety Ambassador Program for Education & Engagement on Local Ordinance 20-E(5)
We are all in this together.
Beginning August 1, 2020 and running through September 29, 2020, Albemarle County enacted Ordinance 20-E(5) to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The local ordinance is intended to address local trends in community transmission, in consultation with the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Our goal is that everyone that lives, works, or visits our community will voluntarily comply with the provisions of this ordinance - we need to work together to keep our community safe. To assist in this community effort, Albemarle County has created an ambassador program to support education and engagement on the local ordinance. Our ambassadors will visit local businesses across the county to share information about the local ordinance, offer signage that can be posted at local businesses about cloth face coverings, and see how businesses are working with customers to observe all provisions of the ordinance. Ambassadors will be engaging with onsite managers on areas for improvement - ambassadors do not have enforcement authority.
The ambassadors will be wearing blue polo shirts and white cloth face coverings with the County Seal on them and will carry a County-issued identification card, business card, and an introduction letter from the County Executive. If you see a COVID-19 Safety Ambassador out in the community, say hello!
For more information about this program, please visit: https://www.albemarle.org/covidambassador.
Thank you for your partnership in keeping our community safe.
