Albemarle County launches ambassador program for COVID-19 ordinance education

Our goal is that everyone that lives, works, or visits our community will voluntarily comply with the provisions of this ordinance - we need to work together to keep our community safe. To assist in this community effort, Albemarle County has created an ambassador program to support education and engagement on the local ordinance. Our ambassadors will visit local businesses across the county to share information about the local ordinance, offer signage that can be posted at local businesses about cloth face coverings, and see how businesses are working with customers to observe all provisions of the ordinance. Ambassadors will be engaging with onsite managers on areas for improvement - ambassadors do not have enforcement authority.