YMCA hires for virtual learning center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville is now hiring for its new virtual learning center, which will open for the upcoming school year in the fall.
The center promises K-5 students a safe place to participate in virtual learning, while giving working parents an option for child care during the work day.
So far, all 90 of their initial slots are full. Several more applicants are on a growing waiting list. The program is now looking for additional space for kids on the waiting list. They are also looking to hire teachers and teaching assistants. Walk-in interviews are happening at the Brooks Family YMCA next week, on Tuesday, August 11 from 9am-12pm and Wednesday, August 12 from 12pm-4pm.
“Currently, we are looking to friends, family, community partners, retirees, anyone and everyone to come help us and come help the community,” Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont Family YMCA Missy Corbin, said. “We’re looking for certified teachers, we’re looking for lead teachers, we’re looking for teachers’ aids, we have full-time and part-time options available.”
The virtual learning center program plans to continue as long as schooling remains virtual, and adapt to any changes that might occur during the pandemic.
