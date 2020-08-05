UVA junior Riley Smyth tied for 5th at 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA junior golfer Riley Smyth completed stroke play in a tie for 5th place at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, MD.
Smyth posted a 3-over par 75 on Wednesday, after entering the day tied for the lead at 4-under.
She was one of just seven golfers to finish stroke play under par (-1).
The junior earned one of the 64 spots in the match play portion of the tournament, which begins on Thursday.
Former Cavalier golfer Lauren Greenlief finished in a tie for 59th, and had to compete against 15 other golfers in a playoff for one of the final six spots in the field.
Greenlief made par on the first playoff hole, but bogeyed the second, and was eliminated from the tournament.
Smyth will tee off against Katherine Zhu in the Round of 64 on Thursday at 11:50 AM.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.