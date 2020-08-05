Tom Tom Foundation’s “Exposed” series discusses health inequities in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of people joined a virtual conversation to talk about health inequities in the Charlottesville community and how COVID-19 has impacted the city’s marginalized communities.
Wednesday’s conversation is part of a Tom Tom Foundation virtual series called “Exposed.”
Michael Williams of UVA Health said historical housing and health disparities that lead to chronic health conditions make many Black and Latinx populations more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“These diseases, for those who didn’t know, very disproportionately are prevalent in African-Americans, as well as Latin-x individuals, whether if they’re citizens or not,” Williams said. “And so, when I started hearing this speak of chronic conditions, my heart clenched because based on my clinical experience, I knew what that meant.”
The next Tom Tom virtual conversation will be next Wednesday, August 12.
