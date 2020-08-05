Supreme Court of Virginia denies appeals in Charlottesville garage beating case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two men convicted in a bloody beating in the aftermath of the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in charlottesville lost another appeal. Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Virginia denied their case.
This all stems from the bloody beating of Deandre Harris inside the Market Street parking garage.
Jacob Goodwin, of Arkansas, and Alex Ramos, of Georgia, have been appealing their malicious wounding convictions in Charlottesville Circuit Court. Goodwin is serving eight years behind bars, and Ramos is serving six years.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.