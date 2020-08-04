Pleasant summer day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front to our east has allowed somewhat drier air to build in. Slightly lower humidity is providing a pleasant afternoon across our area. We expect a wave of energy to develop along the front that will result in shower or storm to form this evening. As the front stalls across the region Thursday and Friday, there will be a better chance for unsettled weather. Looking ahead to the Weekend, lower chances for showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !