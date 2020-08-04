Pleasant summer day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front to our east has allowed somewhat drier air to build in. Slightly lower humidity is providing a pleasant afternoon across our area. We expect a wave of energy to develop along the front that will result in shower or storm to form this evening. As the front stalls across the region Thursday and Friday, there will be a better chance for unsettled weather. Looking ahead to the Weekend, lower chances for showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and warm, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High
91...Low: around 70
