A pleasant start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day is expected across our area Today. Humidity will gradually increase as we track a weak front that is expected to stall for the late week. Much of the day will be dry, however, a evening shower or storm is possible. Our late week will feature a better chance for showers and storms. With ground conditions saturated from recent rains, there is a marginal risk for localized flooding. Havw a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 89s..LLow: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Lo upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Tuesday: mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.