A pleasant start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day is expected across our area Today. Humidity will gradually increase as we track a weak front that is expected to stall for the late week. Much of the day will be dry, however, a evening shower or storm is possible. Our late week will feature a better chance for showers and storms. With ground conditions saturated from recent rains, there is a marginal risk for localized flooding. Havw a great and safe day !