More Showers and Storms for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, more humid with scattered showers and storms for the late week. A weak front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic and with disturbances moving over it, this will keep us with unsettled and stormy conditions. Temperatures will likely hold in the mid to low 80s, with more clouds around, but it will remain humid. Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday. The main threat damaging wind gusts. Some localized heavy rain could also trigger flash flooding.
The weekend is trending hotter and a lower chance of rain. While a pop up storm is still possible, more dry times and highs at or above 90. Hot and humid conditions will carry into next week, with another heat wave building. During the afternoons and evening some scattered storms.
Tonight: Few scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Low upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid.Stray storm possible. Highs low 90s.
