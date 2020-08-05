More Showers and Storms for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds, more humid with scattered showers and storms for the late week. A weak front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic and with disturbances moving over it, this will keep us with unsettled and stormy conditions. Temperatures will likely hold in the mid to low 80s, with more clouds around, but it will remain humid. Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday. The main threat damaging wind gusts. Some localized heavy rain could also trigger flash flooding.