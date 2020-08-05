Madison Co. Planning Commission and Board of Visitors to discuss new event venue

MADISON COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The Madison County Planning Commission and Board of Visitors are discussing a planned event space that’s garnering a lot of attention.
Barbara Miller submitted an application back in May to create an event venue. She plans to use the space for a variety of activities including weddings, camping and corporate events.
The plan has received some push back from people in the area, so now Miller is speaking out.
“I want to be able to share with people, you know, helping people get back in touch with nature, learn about farming and sustainable living, learn about alternative energy,” Miller said.
Miller says she also plans to use the space to education children about nature.
