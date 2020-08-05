LIVE:: Governor Northam coronavirus briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam is holding a briefing on the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
He started the briefing with speaking about the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias in Virginia. Northam said the damage from storm is still being assessed. He thanked crews for working hard.
Coronavirus by the numbers in Virginia as of Wednesday, August 5:
- The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 95,049 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 798.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is 2,274, 30 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is now 1,283,136, an increase of 11,962 since yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 8,126, 41 more than yesterday.
Northam discussed Covidwise, a smart phone app that can send you alerts if someone you’ve been in contact with tests positive for COVID-19. Virginia is the first state in the country to use the app. Northam said that the app does not store any personal data.
