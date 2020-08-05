Northam speaks about COVIDWISE app, rapid antigen testing, and continuing COVID-19 guidelines

Northam discussed COVIDWISE, a smart phone app that can send you alerts if someone you’ve been in contact with tests positive for COVID-19. Virginia is the first state in the country to use the app. Northam stressed the COVIDWISE app does NOT track or store personal information. Later in the briefing, when asked about the COVIDWISE app, Dr. Norm Oliver said the Virginia Department of Health does not share any data with it. “The app doesn’t know who you are or where you are. The app assigns people a random PIN,” he stated.