Free breakfast and lunch for all students at Staunton Public Schools

All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.