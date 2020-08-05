Free breakfast and lunch for all students at Staunton Public Schools

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - This year, for the first time, every student in Staunton Public Schools can get free breakfast and lunch. From Pre-K through high school, there's no charge, and no application required.
Staunton Public Schools’ Director of Nutrition Amanda Warren says this relieves a lot of the administrative burden so they can focus on farm-to-school, scratch cooking, and quality meals.
Warren says it’s one of the best examples of Staunton City Schools’ commitment to equity.
"When you make school lunch, school breakfast free for everybody it reduces stigma, more kids then are willing to participate," said Warren. "When you take away the out of pocket costs for families, families are again more willing to participate."
Staunton Schools is in the process of implementing an online ordering system so families will be able to schedule pick-up times for their meals, making it easier for virtual learners.
Staunton City Schools Policy for Providing Free Meals for All Schools in the Divisionwide Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)
STAUNTON, VA (August 5, 2020) – Staunton City Schools announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
Any questions can be directed to: Amanda Warren, Director of School Nutrition 116 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 Phone: 540-332-3920 email: awarren@staunton.k12.va.us
