Four tornadoes confirmed so far in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Virginia from Tuesday’s storms. Two suspected tornadoes are in the Northern Neck of the state, in Kilmarnock and the Fleeton area. This number is likely to go up over the coming days.
The National weather service has its hands full, going through damage reports, and comparing the locations to a tornado warning and radar data. Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden were on the air live from 2:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. tracking multiple tornado warnings Tuesday.
Here is the latest information on 4 tornadoes that survey teams have confirmed so far:
From NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden:
These were the real deal, we were expecting tornadoes on the front-right quadrant of Isaias and many of these were clear as day on radar. This is a common feature of landfalling hurricanes. Although there were several tornadoes this morning, it won’t come close to Sept 2004 when the remnants of Ivan brought a record 38 confirmed tornadoes to Virginia.
From Jeff Orrock/NWS Wakefield:
“We have had over a dozen tornado reports from Isaias. We will be surveying the locations in the coming days and it will take some time to hit every location. Attached is a rough map of points we know or suspect tornado damage. Some of these points along the same track. Please bear with us as we work with our local partners and work through radar data. We know we have tornadoes in the following locations”
- Windsor NC
- Como NC
- Lynchs Corner NC
- Courtland VA
- Suffolk VA
- James City County, VA
- Fleeton / Buzzards Bay, VA
- Kilmarnock,VA
- Mardela Springs, MD
- Stockton, MD to near SBY
- Catch Penny and Quantico, MD
Crews will be out to survey all of the sites that have a yellow pin next to them.
Some localized flooding was reported as well that ranged from 2-6″ across the region.
