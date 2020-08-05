Family rescued from car trapped in flooded street in Richmond

A family was rescued on Wednesday night. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 5, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 11:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storms moving through the Richmond area on Wednesday evening caused flash flooding across the city.

Crews rescued a family, including a child, from their vehicle after it became stuck in floodwaters near Mosby Court. Witnesses said the family’s car was floating along the roadway. Fortunately, the child and family are OK.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. for north central Chesterfield County, south central Hanover County, central Henrico County and the City of Richmond.

At one point, more than 5,100 people were without power in the Richmond-metro and Tri-Cities areas, according to Dominion Energy. Check up on outages, HERE.

Photos sent to NBC12 by Mario Lee shows flooded streets at the corner of Mosby and R streets.

Flooded roadways at Mosby and R Streets.
Flooded roadways at Mosby and R Streets. (Source: Mario Lee)

There were also reports of flooding along Dock Street in Shockoe Bottom.

