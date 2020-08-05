Fall Sports Championships to be determined at Division-level, NCAA Board of Governors decides

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA Board of Governors got together for a big meeting on Tuesday, to decide whether or not to cancel fall sports championships.
The meeting ended without taking a vote.
But on Wednesday, they made a decision: to let someone else decide.
The NCAA has announced that Division I, Division II, and Division III will be able to make their own decision on whether or not to hold fall sports championships.
There will not be an overriding ruling from the Board of Governors.
Virginia and Virginia Tech both play Division I.
In order for championships in sports like soccer, volleyball, and field hockey to be held, at least 50-percent of the teams on that level must compete during the regular season.
They have until August 21st to make a decision.
The announcement does not directly impact the top-level of college football, as conferences in the FBS conduct their own postseason, but the cancellation of the championships by the NCAA could have pushed the Power Five conferences to leave the NCAA, and hold their own postseason.
The NCAA did rule on Wednesday that student-athletes must be given the opportunity to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19, and if they do, the schools must still honor their scholarship.
However, each division now has to decide on whether the opting-out athlete will retain their year of eligibility, or if they will lose it.
They have until August 14th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.