Charlottesville nonprofit attempting to grow biotech industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit that hopes to grow the local biotech industry is wrapping up its first year of student internships.
CvilleBioHub created an internship program with the help of Go Virginia and the biomedical program at the University of Virginia, connecting 17 students with 11 companies in the region.
The nonprofit’s executive director, Nikki Hastings, says the program is beneficial for the greater biotech community.
“Being able to create a community among those interns is something our areas hasn’t seen before. So we are excited to be able to share the story, and bring together these two sides of the picture to serve everybody,” Hastings said.
The interns will do a Zoom presentation of their summer projects Friday, August 7. The event is open to the public, and can be viewed at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chip-internship-program-final-project-showcase-tickets-114679060156
Hastings says this first year of the program focused mainly on University of Virginia students, but CvilleBioHub hopes to expand and build future partnerships with other education institutions.
