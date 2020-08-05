AMBER Alert canceled after 4-year-old found safe, suspect taken into custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An AMBER Alert has been canceled for 4-year-old Autumn Williams after she was found safe on Wednesday night.
State police said her father, Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, was also in custody.
Police issued the AMBER Alert she was abducted around 6:09 p.m. on Aug. 5 and was believed to be in extreme danger.
At the time, police believed the child was abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, who was last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia registration VGK-5046.
Officials believed Williams may have been heading to New York at the time and was possibly armed.
According to the Virginia AMBER Alert website, Williams is the girl’s father and used a weapon and to abduct the girl. The alert also said he fired several rounds at the apartment building where she girl lives.
A picture of what the suspect’s vehicle looks like.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.