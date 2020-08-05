Albemarle County to spend CARES Act funds on broadband improvements

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is taking some of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and using it to help reduce disparities.
With schools in the county starting primarily online, the county’s Board of Supervisors is spending money to improve internet access for its residents.
On Wednesday, the board voted to spend nearly $950,000 in CARES Act money on technology and broadband projects.
This is a portion of the nearly $10 million the county received from the state, which allocated the funds.
The expansion of wireless access comes as Albemarle County Public Schools prepare to offer in-person learning for students without internet access at home. ACPS estimates between 700-1,100 students may have no internet.
“We are maintaining a focus on technology and providing internet and devices for all students so that all students will have equitable access based on his or her learning needs,” said Graham Paige, a school board member, when discussing a return to school plan in July.
Among the other CARES Act spendings the county approved was over $50,000 toward the Housing Choice Voucher program, which helps provide safe and affordable housing to lower-income families, elderly, and disabled people.
The board also approved roughly $39,000 to be spent to provide Albemarle County Police vehicles with personal protective equipment (PPE).
Part of the county’s CARES Act spending was a grant program designed for minority-, women-, or veteran-run businesses. Those who got a grant will receive the funds in mid-August.
