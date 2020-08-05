Albemarle County fire crews respond to destructive barn fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Albemarle County’s fire marshal is looking into what sparked a fire that destroyed a barn.
Crews monitored the smoldering remains at Lions Watch Farm Wednesday night. They were first called just after 5 p.m. for the two-story barn fire, and arrived 16 minutes later.
The structure is a total loss, but no one is hurt.
Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue Release August 5, 2020
Structure Fire at Lions Watch Farm
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 5:08 pm, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Lions Watch Farm. The fire was reported to be fully involved in a two-story barn by the first arriving unit at 5:24 pm.
The building is being considered a complete loss. The fire continues to smolder, and will be monitored by ACFR crews and the homeowner through the night.
There are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.