UVA researchers examining HIV in southern U.S.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia study is shedding light on troubles people prone to HIV may have in the south. It shows there are more people with HIV in the southern states, but people with Affordable Care Act insurance policies also have the hardest time getting preventative treatments like prep.
One of the researchers says needing prior authorization for prep causes systemic problems.
“Because more than half of African-Americans live in the south, they are more likely to face this barrier. So this policy issue is an example of structural racism, and we already know that African-Americans have a higher rate of getting HIV in the Unites States, and it is definitely something that is marginally affecting Black Americans,” Dr. Kathleen McManus with the UVA School of Medicine said.
UVA research shows more than half of annual HIV diagnoses in the U.S. are in the south.
