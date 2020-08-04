Staunton Public Library sees record digital usage

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - At the Staunton Public Library, people are borrowing more digital content than ever.
When the library closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic people had to make use of Hoopla and Overdrive.
Now, the library’s Director, Sarah Skrobis says digital usage is up more than 40% compared with last year. The library has hundreds of holds every day for curbside pickup, but the library remains closed.
"We know a lot of people love to come in and browse the stack," said Skrobis. "And since that's not possible, we're doing our best to mimic that serendipity on our social media by featuring different books, our new shelves, spotlighting titles on overdrive and our other digital collections."
Staunton Library continues to work on finding a way to safely reopen to the public.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.