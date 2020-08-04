Seasonable August Days and Daily Scattered Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is now impacting New England and will move into Canada, our weather is quiet tonight. The mid and late week will feature warm and humid conditions with the return of scattered showers and storms. Another weak front will approach and stall across the Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week. Some localized heavy rain possible the next few days.
Currently, temperatures set to heat back up going through the weekend. More 90s expected Sunday into next week. While the chance of rain is lower this weekend, a few pop up storms will be possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Few PM storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Low upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.
