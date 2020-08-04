Rain, then clearing and breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Rain associated with Tropical Storm Isaias continues to advance across our area. Localized flooding is possible. The fast moving system is quickly tracking north. Showers will taper off, and skies at will gradually clear. Seasonal conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Each day will feature a scattered shower or late day storm. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Rain and breezy, clearing, High: upper 80
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun,scattered storm, High: mid 80s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s,
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
