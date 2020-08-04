Malcolm Brogdon happy to be back on the court in NBA Bubble

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When Malcolm Brogdon took the court for the Pacers against the Wizards on Monday night, it marked his first NBA action since announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 in late June.
The former Cavalier star had 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and his team earned a 111-100 victory.
“It felt really good, to be back out there with my guys, and win a game,” says Brogdon. “Being in the bubble, take advantage of this opportunity. It’s definitely about getting my wind back, getting my rhythm back. Slowly but surely, that will all come back.”
Brogdon had 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds on Tuesday afternoon, as Indiana topped Orlando 120-109.
The Pacers will be back in action on Thursday against Phoenix.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.