Littlejohn’s co-owner creates GoFundMe to save the corner staple

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A beloved eatery on the University of Virginia Corner is at risk of closing its doors forever thanks to the pandemic, so now it’s turning to the community for help.
The owners of Littlejohn’s Delicatessen started a GoFundMe to save the establishment.
It’s been closed for over 3 months and says 100% of donations will be used to save it.
Alex Talley, an alum who attended UVA for undergrad and law school is speaking out about what it means to him.
“I went to Littlejohn’s a lot, I got to Charlottesville in 2003.. mainly in the later evenings, but always fantastic sandwiches, a real institution. You know a lot of things have changed on the Corner, but Littlejohn’s has always been here,” he said.
Donations over $100 will receive a “I heart sandwiches” legacy card that will be redeemable for a lifetime 10% discount on your sandwich.
