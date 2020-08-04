It’s outta here !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Isaias has quickly moved north. Moderate rain and wind accompanied the system as it moved through our area. Sunshine and breezy conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley. A couple showers and scattered storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal for the remainder of the week, with daily afternoon and evening storms chances. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low:upper 60s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sund showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy showers and storms, High: mid 80s....Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, Hig: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
