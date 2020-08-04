It’s outta here !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Isaias has quickly moved north. Moderate rain and wind accompanied the system as it moved through our area. Sunshine and breezy conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley. A couple showers and scattered storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal for the remainder of the week, with daily afternoon and evening storms chances. Have a great and safe day !