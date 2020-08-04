Free COVID-19 testing for underserved communities ramps back up in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Better access to testing is one crucial way to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and people in Charlottesville are doing their part to keep the effort going.
A free COVID-19 testing event kicked off on Tuesday, August 4 at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church, focusing on under-served communities and people of color.
No appointments were needed and people could opt to walk up or drive through to be screened. UVA’s Health System provided the tests.
“Even before the testing started at 5 o’clock, as early as about 4:15 we’ve had lines of cars and people ready to get tested which shows and identifies the need,” Dr. Wes Bellamy, who helped organize the event, said. “We’ve seen a few different hot spots within the city and within the area as a whole and we want to ensure that everybody has the opportunity to be tested.”
The event is the first of many. Testing will take place every Tuesday at Mount Zion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the foreseeable future.
