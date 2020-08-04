Dontrelle Inman signs with Washington Football Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dontrelle Inman has signed with the Washington Football Team.
The former UVA wide receiver is entering his seventh season in the NFL.
Inman has 170 catches in his career, for 2,281 yards, and eleven touchdowns.
He’s played for five different teams, including three stints with the Chargers, and Inman is expected to add a veteran presence to the wide receiver corps in Washington.
“I’m pretty excited about bringing a young man in like that who’s got some playing experience,” says Washington head coach Ron Rivera. “It’s a young group of wide receivers we have, and anytime we get the opportunity to bring a player in that’s had success, we’re excited about it.”
The Washington Football Team is scheduled to kickoff the season on September 13th at home against Philadelphia.
