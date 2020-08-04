COVID-19 rapid testing prioritized, continuing problem

“If somebody, for example, is exposed two days ago, we could test them today and they may be negative and not show up with symptoms for another four or five days at which point their test would be positive,” Greene said. “The higher the risk for the patient, the more likely you are to make it a priority. If someone is being admitted into a hospital where there would be a risk of infecting other patients in the hospital, you would certainly want to know quickly about that person as well.”