Charlottesville City Council holds listening session on policing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council held a virtual listening session Tuesday evening with community members around the topic of policing in the city.
This comes after calls across the country and locally to "defund the police".
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and City Manager Dr. Tarron J. Richardson were also in attendance.
Dozens of speakers weighed in with stories of personal interactions with police, as well as ideas on how funds and resources could be reallocated.
Most of the speakers agreed change is needed.
“When people talk about defunding, it’s really about reallocating resources to support the community and eliminate the need for harsh policing,” Elizabeth Stark, who spoke at the session, said.
“As generations have suffered over the years, it’s time for change,” said Rosia Parker, a former member of Charlottesville’s police civilian review board, or PCRB. “And it’s time to make the government accountable for their actions of police misconduct. And that’s accepting the PCRB into our city, and make the change we want to see.”
City Council members urged community members to continue submitting thoughts and ideas through email. You can submit comments to Council at the city’s website.
