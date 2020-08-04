Charlottesville City Council considers funding for Belmont Bridge replacement project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council, Monday, discussed allocating $15 million dollars in funding to renovate the crumbling Belmont Bridge.
The funding is composed of $12.1 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal funding.
The city decided to replace the bridge in 2003, but the process has taken years. The current design received its final approval from the Board of Architectural Review in August 2019. The design aims to ensure pedestrians and bicyclists can safely cross from Belmont into downtown, as well as serving as a main thoroughfare for vehicular traffic. The city has been obtaining “right-of-way” for the construction project.
No vote was taken Monday. That’s expected to happen during council’s meeting on August 17.
People can learn more about the history of the project and its next steps at belmontbridge.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.