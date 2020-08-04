Albemarle Co. attorney encouraging people to put estate in order

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - A central Virginia company says more people are looking to make sure their affairs are in order just in case they are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney Mark Nelson with Virginia Wills, Trusts & Estates says three important documents to consider are general power of attorney, advance medical directive, and wills.
“A lot of these events are unpredictable. Certainly, the coronavirus outbreak was something people did not have on their radar screen, but that’s true really at any time. Events and circumstances can happen, and you want to be prepared. You want to put your loved ones in the best position they can be in ti take care of things for you,” Nelson said.
Nelson also says age should not restrict you from thinking of preparing these documents.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.