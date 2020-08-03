VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Orange County that left one person dead Sunday, August 2.
Investigators say a 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara crossed the center line on Route 522, near Constitution Highway, and collided head-on with a 2020 Nissan Rogue around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
The driver of the Suzuki, 43-year-old Timothy L. Crites of Louisa, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
All three people in the Nissan - a 38-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and a 11-year-old girl - suffered serious injuries and were transported to the VCU Medical Center for treatment. All three were wearing seat belts.
Virginia State Police say alcohol is being considered a factor in the cause of the crash.
