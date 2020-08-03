Virtual “4TheHoos” Tickets provide operational support for struggling UVA Athletics Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to the difficult circumstances that the coronavirus pandemic has presented this year, UVA’s athletic department is reaching out to fans to help keep the Cavaliers afloat.
The pandemic hurt several revenue streams for UVA Athletics. Fans can now buy “4TheHoos” virtual tickets for $25 dollars to help support operations and athletes.
The tickets do not provide admission to any event, but they will support more than 750 student athletes in 27 varsity sports with academic advising, travel, equipment, and more.
