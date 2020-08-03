VDOT prepares for flooding, road closures ahead of tropical storm

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias as high winds, flooding and road closures are excepted to impact the commonwealth.
Culpeper District crews spent the day ensuring drainage systems are clear, project sites are secure and on-call contractors are ready to mobilize if needed.
Flooded roads, trees, debris and fallen power lines are among the hazards motorists could face during the storm. Residents are advised to stay in place until the storm passes.
Reminders for motorists:
- Never drive across a flooded roadway. The underlying road or bridge may be damaged or completely washed away under flood waters, and a few inches of water can sweep vehicles downstream.
- Do not try to move or drive around a barricade.
- Avoid flood-prone areas, especially along creeks and low-lying areas.
- If you come across a downed power line, do not try to move it.
- Look out for tree limbs and other debris in the roadway.
- Keep headlights on while it’s raining: It’s the law.
For updates on roadway conditions, call 511 or go to 511virginia.org. To report downed trees or hazardous road conditions, call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.