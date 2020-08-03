UVA Miller Center to air documentary about George H.W. Bush

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new documentary produced by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia about the United States’ 41st president will hit television screens Tuesday.
“Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team” is a documentary directed by local film maker Lori Shinseki about the presidency of George H.W. Bush.
The film focuses particularly on the former president’s foreign policy and the people who surrounded him. Many of those featured in the film were interviewed at the end of the administration, and then revisited decades later.
Barbara Perry, Director of Presidential Studies: ”We like to get their reminisces as soon as they leave office before memories begin to fade but this is one of the first times that we have been able to go back on film and been able to talk to these people some thirty years later to get the additional experience they have and the insight that they have gained,” Barbara Perry, the director of presidential studies and Miller Center professor, said.
The Miller Center took over presidential oral histories from the national archives in the mid 1970′s and works with Virginia Public Media to turn them into documentaries.
“Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team” airs Tuesday, August 4, at 10 p.m. on PBS stations.
