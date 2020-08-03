UVA junior golfer Riley Smyth leads at 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA junior golfer Riley Smyth is tied for the lead after the opening round of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, Md.
Smyth fired a 4-under par 68 on Monday, and she is tied with Rachel Kuehn for first place.
Only fifteen of the 132 golfers in the field broke par in the opening round.
Smyth is playing in the tournament for the first time in her career, while former Cavalier golfer Lauren Greenlief is competing for the 8th time.
Greenlief is tied for 75th after an opening round 76.
Stroke play continues on Tuesday, and the field will be cut to 64 for Match Play on Wednesday.
