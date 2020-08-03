University of Virginia answers questions about student testing, new problems emerge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Testing concerns in central Virginia have led to questions about the University of Virginia’s plan to test every student before they return to grounds.
New guidelines and information provide answers, but there are still some problems.
In just a few weeks, University of Virginia students can return to grounds. But before they do, they need to register a negative COVID-19 test.
“This is the easiest way for us to help students get the assurance that they want that they are not sick, and that also their fellow students are not sick,” said Brian Coy, a university spokesperson.
This plan requires students to take the test, which will be free of cost to the students, within seven days before their return.
“We expect students to follow the plan that we’ve sent, that seven days is a deadline,” Coy said.
Because UVA is getting testing done by a third-party vendor, LetsGetChecked, it doesn’t anticipate any delays in results.
“Once it crosses the threshold into our lab, our lab is able to turn it around in less than 48 hours,” said LetsGetChecked Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Mordkin.
Mordkin says that the swab will be sent to the lab through overnight shipping, so it should not take more than three or four days at the most. He also tried to alleviate another initial concern: how a test will be administered.
“I have a few concerns about [self-testing] and if it’ll be effective if students test themselves,” Eve Hammerle, a rising 4th-year at UVA, said when the plans were first announced.
“[The swab] just goes into the nostril an inch or two,” Mordkin said. “Really there should be no discomfort when a student or anybody else is using one of our kits.”
An unexpected problem arose Monday when the university sent a communication to its students with a link to request a COVID test from LetsGetChecked. With the Wednesday deadline nearing, some UVA students tweeted that they could not select certain states, like New Jersey or Rhode Island, to order their test.
When NBC29 asked Dr. Mordkin about this issue, he said he was not aware of it.
“[Consumers] certainly can come from New Jersey, they can come from Rhode Island, they can come from any state they want.”
While LetsGetChecked and UVA face a technical problem, a logistical one looms: elected leaders from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are nervous about having a large crowd of college students come back.
“I, for one, do not understand why the students are coming back into the community from all over the globe, and why we would take that chance,” Charlottesville Mayor Walker said in July.
“My big concern is that when UVA reopens in about three weeks after the kids get here, we might have a real problem as a community,” said Albemarle County School Board member David Oberg last week.
Coy says the testing program is an opportunity for UVA to be a partner in the fight against the virus.
“We recognize that impact of decisions that the university makes - it does have an impact on our local communities, and we want to be a good neighbor.”
The university is suggesting students continue to quarantine before returning to grounds, even after they submit a negative test.
