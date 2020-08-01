Tracking Isaias

Wind, showers and storms

August 3, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 7:37 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella as you head out Today. A stalled front will cause showers and storms Today. By Tonight, energy from Isaias will begin. Periods of rain and storms will give a chance for localized flooding through late Tuesday. Skies will start to clear by mid-week. Humidity will remain high for the rest of the week. A change in the current track will mike a significant difference in what the storm will mean for our area. Stay tuned...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...LOw: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

