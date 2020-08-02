Tracking Isaias

Showers and storms

August 3, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother nature is hitting us with a one-two punch. First we’ll get showers and storms from a stalled out front draped across Virginia. However, by Tonight rain associated with Isaias will begin to work in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect the entire NBC29 viewing area until Tuesday evening. Localized flooding and wind damage will be monitored over the next 36 hours. The rest of the week will feature daily shower and storm chances and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Showers and storms, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers, High: mid 80...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High:upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

