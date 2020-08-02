Tracking Isaias

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother nature is hitting us with a one-two punch. First we’ll get showers and storms from a stalled out front draped across Virginia. However, by Tonight rain associated with Isaias will begin to work in. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect the entire NBC29 viewing area until Tuesday evening. Localized flooding and wind damage will be monitored over the next 36 hours. The rest of the week will feature daily shower and storm chances and seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !