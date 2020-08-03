Tracking Heavy Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service continues a Flash Flood Watch for the entire region through Tuesday morning! Rounds of tropical rainfall will move over the region from a combination of a stalled out front and near hurricane status Isaias nearing the South and North Carolina Coast. The tropical system will move inland overnight and move quickly north along the I-95 corridor. A total of 2 to 5 inches of rain will fall. The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday morning over areas near and east of Rte. 15 and to the coast. Some gusty winds possible. Strongest winds east of our region. The main weather hazard will be a flash flood risk into Tuesday morning.