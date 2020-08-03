Tracking Heavy Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service continues a Flash Flood Watch for the entire region through Tuesday morning! Rounds of tropical rainfall will move over the region from a combination of a stalled out front and near hurricane status Isaias nearing the South and North Carolina Coast. The tropical system will move inland overnight and move quickly north along the I-95 corridor. A total of 2 to 5 inches of rain will fall. The heaviest rain will fall Tuesday morning over areas near and east of Rte. 15 and to the coast. Some gusty winds possible. Strongest winds east of our region. The main weather hazard will be a flash flood risk into Tuesday morning.
A scattered shower and storm risk Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the week. A typical first week of August weather pattern. Very warm and humid with a chance for a mainly afternoon and evening pop-up shower and thunderstorm.
Monday night: Periods of rain and thunder. Some rain will be heavy at times. Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday morning. Watch flood prone areas. Never drive through high water. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Morning rain. Heaviest east. Scattered shower/storm later in the day and evening. Breezy with highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday through the weekend: Hazy, warm, humid, partly cloudy. A chance for a pop-up, mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog overnight.
