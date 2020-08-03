Towson running back Shane Simpson joins UVA football team as grad transfer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team officially picked up another talented transfer on Monday, as the Cavaliers welcome former Towson running back Shane Simpson to the team.
As a graduate transfer, Simpson will be eligible to play immediately.
This will be his sixth season of college football.
Simpson missed most of the 2015 and 2019 seasons due to injury.
In 2018, he was named First-Team All-American, after finishing second at the FCS level with 171.5 all-purpose yards per game.
He was also named the CAA Special Teams Player of the Year that season, and had over two-thousand yards on kick returns in his career at Towson.
Simpson chose the Virginia football team over an offer from the University of Texas.
