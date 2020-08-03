TJHD analyst reveals lag in COVID-19 dashboard data: ‘it is difficult for us to get this information in real time'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An ongoing outbreak at Cedars Healthcare in Charlottesville is exposing some discrepancies in COVID-19 data reporting.
While Cedars Spokesperson reports 17 fatalities and 140 positive cases as of July 31, the health department is not revealing the death toll and only reports 94 cases.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Data Analyst Guleer Shahab confirms the numbers the public sees on the dashboard each day are far from “real time” information, but there are legitimate reasons for the time gaps.
“It’s really important to recognize that data always has its limitations,” Shahab said. “A lot of our numbers are lagging in time.”
Shahab updates TJHD’s coronavirus dashboard seven days a week. Long term care facility dashboards get done once a week.
“We understand that discrepancies in numbers are never fun,” she said. “We don’t want there to be miscommunication about what Cedars is reporting versus what we’re reporting.”
Shahab says fatalities are especially tough to track in a timely manner.
“It does take us longer than just a couple of days to confirm this because the process is multi-tiered,” she said.
First, information goes to the central VDH office. Then, to the office of Vital Statistics which houses death certificates for the state of Virginia.
“Then the death certificate has to be linked back to the lab information that our contact investigators are housing,” she added. “It can take a few weeks for a death to be confirmed.”
Shahab is confident that a closer look at the Cedars outbreak will be available soon, but each outbreak, positive case, and death investigation is intricate.
“They will catch up to what the Cedars spokesperson is sharing because all that information we have as well and we’re just being a little bit more diligent before we’re able to share it accurately,” she said.
Shahab says this delay applies beyond just the long term care data.
“What’s most important is to recognize that our hospitalization count is underrepresented for our district,” she said. “VHHA is probably a more accurate timely snapshot of what our hospitalizations look like.”
Shahab also confirms that with each outbreak, positive case, and death, an investigation takes place. But in order to get to the bottom of it, TJHD encourages those infected and exposed to come forward and provide a clearer picture of what may have happened.
“It is imperative that we have active contribution from the people that test positive so for an outbreak for example at Cedars,” she said. “It’s really important for us to be able to conduct very full contact investigations, so that we are able to determine what the source of the outbreak was.”
