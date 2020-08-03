Orange County High School alumni raise $30,000 for scholarship fund

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A scholarship fund set up by Orange County High School alumni is raising the stakes after success in its first year.
The fund, set up by the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation Inc., raised more than $30,000 in its first year. The money is going to help nine new graduates pursue higher education at vocational schools, community colleges, and universities around Virginia.
“From by going from $20,000 to $30,000, we’re going to now ask for $40,000,” fundraiser organizer Bill Hager said. “Maybe we’ll get $50,000, who knows, but I’ve learned that if you ask people will give. So we’ll start the ask as of now.”
If you would like to get involved and donate, you can do so directly from the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation website.
