More than 100 Waynesboro teachers and staff concerned about in-person teaching

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - With the first day of school just two weeks away in Waynesboro, more than 100 teachers and staff are asking school leaders to reconsider in-person instruction.
"I feel like we are sending a message to the community that we think it's safe," said Wayne Hills Pre-K Waynesboro teacher, Stephanie Mullaney. "That schools would not be open if it wasn't safe. I think that is a betrayal."
Mullaney felt like she and other teachers weren’t being heard by school leaders, so they banded together and wrote a letter.
"When you have this large of a group who are saying yes, we will put our names to this, that is significant," said Mullaney.
A total of 120 teachers and staff, nearly 25% of the school’s workforce, signed a 16-page letter and gave it to Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and the Waynesboro School Board Wednesday, July 29. They shared a number of concerns.
“About holes in the plan, inconsistency in the protocol, even just what we know about COVID and people gathering together, and then the lack of data,” Mullaney stated. “We don’t know enough about how COVID affects children, how they can transmit it.”
“Actually probably my biggest concern is I’m gonna see some of my colleagues get sick,” Waynesboro High School science teacher, Tim Wion said. “What we are saying is we think that the risk is worth it. We know people are gonna get sick, but we gotta get our kids back in school.”
Wion says teachers have been left out of the narrative. "We also need a choice and a voice."
According to Margaret Migas, a 6th-grade science teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, “On August 3, I’m gonna see all my coworkers and we will have two weeks to just figure it out.”
Teachers say they should have been invited into the conversation.
“There is no way that I can tell people, children, honestly that I feel like we have a safe plan and it pains me to say that,” Migas said.
The letter asks school leaders to consider an all-virtual teaching model. It also shares data and includes eight pages of questions.
NBC29 spoke with Waynesboro School Board Vice Chairperson Diana Williams and asked if she thought concerns expressed in the letter were legitimate.
"I recognize that everyone wants to be heard and I think it's important," Williams said. "I think that their voices are certainly an important part of this conversation."
Williams says nothing is off the table in this ever-changing environment. Teachers hope for a school board meeting with health officials and public comment soon.
