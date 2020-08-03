Jay Huff returning to UVA for senior season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jay Huff will return to the UVA men’s basketball team for his senior season.
The 7-foot-1 forward withdrew his name from the NBA Draft prior to Monday’s deadline, which was set by the NCAA.
Huff was fourth on the team in scoring last season, at 8.5 points per game.
He shot 38-percent from 3-point range, and blocked 61-shots.
The Cavaliers will be among the favorites to win a National Championship next season, as returnees like Huff, Kihei Clark, and Tomas Woldentensae are joined by transfer Sam Hauser, as well as three 4-star freshman.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.