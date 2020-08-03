Insurance prepping ahead of Isiaias

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Virginia braces for the potential impact of tropical storm Isiaias, now is a good time to check your insurance policy.
Insurance providers encourage homeowners to have a hard copy of their policy number. Now is also the time to take pictures or video of your property’s interior and exterior, as well as valuables. This will make it easier to make a claim if disaster strikes.
“The key to insurance is being protective. So even when something like this isn’t about to happen, I would make sure that at least annually take a couple of minutes to reach out to the company that you do business with and just review your policy. Make sure coverages are up to date, you understand what they do in case there is a claim,” Hunter Wyant with Wyant Insurances & Financial Services said.
If you rent, make sure you have renter’s insurance that will cover the replacement of your valuables if they are damaged due to the storm.
